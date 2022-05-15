nShift: Generates Branded Packaging ‘Recommendations’ in Retail

nShift

Online retailers must control the customer experience

Online stores that don’t offer their products in branded packaging are losing an opportunity to retain customers, says nShift, the global leader in delivery experiences.

Research shows that 40% of customers say branded packaging is more likely to recommend a product to their friends. About 39% shared an image of the branded packaging on social media when they were satisfied with the experience. [1]

“When people are happy with what reaches their doorstep, they should be reminded of who has succeeded‘, explains Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift.When online stores rely solely on major marketplaces to sell and ship their products, it is those marketplaces that get the credit.

“By controlling delivery management, e-commerce companies can own the customer experience and build their brand with customers. But while many people love the idea of ​​doing business directly with the retail company, they don’t want to compromise on the quality of delivery. They expect a wide range of delivery options, reliable service, and keep them updated on the status of their orders.“

nShift suggests that a best-in-class delivery and returns experience should include:

Multiple delivery options – Providing multiple options can increase your conversion rates by 20%.

Clear communication – People want to know where their shipment is at every stage of the delivery process.

Ability to serve new markets – If shoppers find that an item cannot be delivered to where they live, they will likely not return.

Simple and hassle-free way to give feedback – When something goes wrong, people want a quick and easy way to address the problem and solve it quickly. If they can't find one, they will take their complaint to social media.

The ability to return items easily – About 30% of delivered items end up as a return. For many people, returning something is part of the shopping experience. They expect it to be easy.

Guide ” Brand building with distribution and delivery(Brand Building with Distribution and Delivery) can be downloaded from the nShift website.

About nShift

Founded in 2021, nShift is the global leader in cloud freight management solutions, enabling seamless shipping and returns of nearly 1 billion shipments annually across 190 countries. The nShift software is used by 3PL e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and shipping companies worldwide. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It employs more than 500 people in locations in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

