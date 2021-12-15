Now it’s the repeaters’ turn

In the past few days, AVM has released new software updates with improved performance features for several Fritz repeaters.

Software version 7.29 is now available for download for the Fritz Repeater 2400, 3000, 1200, 6000 and the Fritz WLAN Repeater 1750E. The update can be obtained from the AVM website.

For example, the update for the Fritz Repeater 6000 was released only on December 14. AVM mentions the following new features:

Improved automatic setting of LAN connection from Fritz Repeater to Fritzbox with Mesh [1]

Redesigned wizards for setting up and changing the type of access (WLAN Bridge / LAN Bridge)

Improve WiFi performance and stability

More comprehensive new additions to performance features meanwhile include the Model 3000 update, which has been available since December 9. This includes improved interoperability with WLAN routers from other manufacturers and improved detection of multiple parallel WPS activations. An overview of the features of the updates can be found at Provider page.

There’s more AVM and Fritzbox news on Pages of digital TV.

What: AVM