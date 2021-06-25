Now available for consoles

The tactical role-playing game “The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos” is now also available for various game consoles.
The basics in brief
- “The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos” is a tactical role-playing game with a sense of humor.
- The video game is now also available for Playstation 4, Switch, and Xbox One.
- Players embark on an adventure as the leader of a group of comic heroes.
As of today, the crazy tactical role-playing game “The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos” for console Available. ‘Chicken Edition’ is available digitally for PS4, Switch and Xbox One. The game from Artefacts Studio is also available as a limited physical version for Switch and PS4. This I mentionedX-Box Dynasty”.
“Naheulbeuk’s dungeon” is full of magic
the game Already available as a PC version. It is a game full of magic, chaos and humor, a tactical turn-based role-playing game.
Players embark on an epic adventure. In that they present themselves as leaders motley band Funny heroes have different challenges.
The universe was created around the game “The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk” by the French author John Lang. A popular French audio comic format laid the foundation for the game. It was a parody of role-playing games, board games, and fantasy heroes, and has now been revived as a video game.
