Nothing but a problem with Putin’s Sputnik V vaccine

Slovakia ordered two million doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine. Until he received 200,000 cans. That was more than two months ago. Doses should eliminate vaccine deficiency. But not a single ampoule was inoculated, As reported by ARD.

At first the Bratislava Medicines Agency was not satisfied. Delivery did not match what was expected. By returning postage, Russia wanted to return the delivery. Reason: Slovakia violated the treaty provisions.

Effectiveness not guaranteed

Too bad: Nobody in Slovakia knows the contents of the contract. And this despite the fact that it should have been disclosed under Slovak law. After a long struggle, the document is now published. The experts are terrified. “This contract clearly shows that Slovakia had a much weaker negotiating position than the Russian side,” says lawyer Andrei Leontiev of the ARD.

Legal expert Evan Hominik tells the broadcaster: I would not have signed such a contract. The Russian side has sold a product that does not require it to have the real estate for which the contract has already been concluded. ”Specifically, this means: Russia is not responsible for the effectiveness of the vaccine. Slovakia has to pay $ 19 million even if it does not buy it at all.

600 boxes for Russian lab

Russia has now recovered 600 doses and is verifying their efficacy. A Hungarian institute also does this on behalf of Slovakia. Only when this experience is available will a decision be made on whether the Slovak health authority will approve the vaccine. So far, one thing is certain: the shortage of coronavirus vaccines will continue to grow. (pbe)