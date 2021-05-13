World

Nothing but a problem with Putin’s Sputnik V vaccine

May 14, 2021
Esmond Barker
    Sputnik V is not certified in Switzerland.

    Slovakia ordered 2 million boxes of Sputnik F.

    200,000 cans are already in the country.

    A nurse in the Philippines makes the Sputnik-V injection.

Slovakia ordered two million doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine. Until he received 200,000 cans. That was more than two months ago. Doses should eliminate vaccine deficiency. But not a single ampoule was inoculated, As reported by ARD.

At first the Bratislava Medicines Agency was not satisfied. Delivery did not match what was expected. By returning postage, Russia wanted to return the delivery. Reason: Slovakia violated the treaty provisions.

Publication date: May 12, 2021, at 3:29 pm

Last update: May 12, 2021, 3:54 PM

