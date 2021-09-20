Not just for iPhone 13: The new iOS 15

Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 15, will appear tomorrow, Monday, and not only iPhone 13 owners will benefit from it.
The basics in brief
- The much-anticipated iOS 15 will be released tomorrow, Monday.
- This introduces many new smart features for Apple devices.
- The iPhone 13 will not only benefit from the update, but also older models.
Shawn a few months ago Apple debuted it in the summerWhat is the next generation from within the company? smart phoneIt will bring the operating system. With the upcoming launch of Iphone 13, iOS 15 release is just around the corner. However, there is a problem with the major version update.
Even older iPhones get iOS 15 partially
With iOS 15, fans can look forward to some new features like Focus Mode or improved notifications. There will also be various design upgrades, for example in your Safari browser or the Maps app.
Starts next Monday, September 20 An apple iOS 15 distribution, thus before New iPhone 13 sales start. When asked which iPhones get the new version, he answers An apple At least generous it seems. iOS 15 is already distributed to all iPhones running iOS 14.
So there is still a six-year-old now Iphone 6s and 6s plus the new OS. However, the full range of new features is only available from Iphone 11. User with A Iphone X or greater, must Give up different jobs.
