Northern Ireland party wants to sue the Brexit treaty

The pro-British party announced it on Sunday. The DUP criticizes the creation of “barriers” between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The protocol aims to ensure that EU rules are applied in Ireland without introducing border controls between Ireland and Northern Ireland. As a result, controls on the movement of goods threaten to move to the border between the mainland British island and Northern Ireland. The lawsuit was reportedly filed by party leader Arlene Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds and the DUP representatives in the London Parliament.

The Federal Democratic Party sees itself as a Protestant and trade union party. It is opposed to the unification of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland, such as the one advocated by the Irish Republican Party, Sinn Fein.