North Koreans are not allowed to talk about Kim’s weight

Kim Jong-un (37 years old) has regressed significantly recently. Slim Kim’s new look is fueling speculation about his health. And the government doesn’t like that.

Consequently, North Koreans are now prohibited from speaking publicly about the ruler’s weight, according to reports “Radio Free Asia”. Such statements can be interpreted as “retrograde action” in the future. It is not known what the consequences will be for citizens who risk talking about Kim’s personality and health.

“Worry about people because of the lack of food”

The authorities have reportedly considered the spread of rumors surrounding Kim’s health a betrayal and have already launched investigations to find out where they came from.

According to the government, Kim Jong Un is completely healthy. His extreme weight loss was out of concern for the plight of his “beloved people”. Food shortage in the country return it. The coronavirus pandemic is said to be to blame. This message will be conveyed to the residents of several regions with the help of the so-called neighborhood watchmen.

Within sight of the intelligence

The rumor mill began to boil over in June. After the dictator disappeared from the public eye for a month, new photos emerged showing him noticeably slimmer than before. The 37-year-old was targeted by foreign intelligence.