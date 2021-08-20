North Koreans are not allowed to talk about Kim’s weight

Kim Jong-un (37 years old) has regressed significantly recently. Slim Kim’s new look is fueling speculation about his health. And the government doesn’t like that.
Consequently, North Koreans are now prohibited from speaking publicly about the ruler’s weight, according to reports “Radio Free Asia”. Such statements can be interpreted as “retrograde action” in the future. It is not known what the consequences will be for citizens who risk talking about Kim’s personality and health.
“Worry about people because of the lack of food”
The authorities have reportedly considered the spread of rumors surrounding Kim’s health a betrayal and have already launched investigations to find out where they came from.
According to the government, Kim Jong Un is completely healthy. His extreme weight loss was out of concern for the plight of his “beloved people”. Food shortage in the country return it. The coronavirus pandemic is said to be to blame. This message will be conveyed to the residents of several regions with the help of the so-called neighborhood watchmen.
Kim Jong-un (37): So is the dictator of North Korea(01:21)
Within sight of the intelligence
The rumor mill began to boil over in June. After the dictator disappeared from the public eye for a month, new photos emerged showing him noticeably slimmer than before. The 37-year-old was targeted by foreign intelligence.
Kim’s health is constantly at a loss. Only in April 2020 was there speculation about his health after he did not appear in public for weeks. At the time, it was speculated whether he would become seriously ill or even dead after a heart operation. (man)
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”