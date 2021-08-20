World

North Koreans are not allowed to talk about Kim’s weight

August 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/10

    Kim Jong Un is currently looking slimmer than before.

  • 2/10

    This is how you know the ruler of North Korea.

  • 10/10

    What is actually behind Kim’s new character is unknown.

Kim Jong-un (37 years old) has regressed significantly recently. Slim Kim’s new look is fueling speculation about his health. And the government doesn’t like that.

Consequently, North Koreans are now prohibited from speaking publicly about the ruler’s weight, according to reports “Radio Free Asia”. Such statements can be interpreted as “retrograde action” in the future. It is not known what the consequences will be for citizens who risk talking about Kim’s personality and health.

