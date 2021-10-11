North Korea Concern: Kim Jong Un sees economy as ‘bleak’

The economic situation in the country is not so rosy. North Korean rulers have urged their state officials to focus on “improving the living conditions of the population” in the face of the “difficult situation.”

Kim Jong-un (37) said during a speech on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea that the country faces major tasks in developing the country’s economy and achieving set economic goals.

As reported by the official news agency KCNA, the holiday was celebrated in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, with many artistic performances and fireworks. It is said that no military parade took place.

Already hit by sanctions, North Korea’s economy has been in an increasingly desolate state since the coronavirus pandemic. The country is still practically completely isolated from the outside world. The specialized news agency NK News, citing informed sources, reported that two employees of the Romanian embassy left North Korea at the end of the week. This led to the closure of the last diplomatic mission of an EU country in North Korea. (SDA)