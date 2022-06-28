North America: democracy 1500 years ago

In North America, Native Americans may have developed democratic societies a thousand years earlier than was thought. This is indicated by the traces of the many large councils and meeting houses that Muskogee lived in what is now the US state of Georgia, which he built about 1,500 years ago. So this Indian people, also known as Creek, could vote decisions in a kind of tribal council for hundreds of generations.

According to conventional wisdom, the first democratic forms of society developed in the ancient Mediterranean. From there, the concept then spread to other regions, according to the common assumption in archaeology that it is dominated by Europeans. In North America, on the other hand, democracy was considered a late development: for a long time, people lived there in equal small groups until, according to scholars, larger tribal associations formed around the year 1000 and with them the hierarchical social structure.

A fresh look at Muskogee city halls

This change can be seen, among other things, in the fact that the natives began to build large ground platforms on which ceremonial buildings and the residences of chiefs were – according to the common view. Victor Thompson of the University of Georgia describes this idea: “From the year 1000 onwards, every tribe had its chief and he lived on the platform of the Earth — very simply.” “But our research now adds depth to this perspective and highlights the fact that these governance structures were more complex and democratic at the time than traditional models imagine.”

For their study, Thompson and colleagues re-dated the finds from the Muskogee settlement in the Oconee Valley near Cold Springs in northeastern Georgia. Also known as the Creek, this Native American people have long built so-called council houses, round huts up to 15 meters high, the roofs of which were supported by many wooden poles. Remains of wooden benches and other structures typical of meeting rooms were also found. Thus, these discoveries are consistent with descriptions of the role of Indian meetings that came from the time of colonization in the sixteenth century. According to earlier dates, Muskogee’s round warehouses were also built in the 13th or 14th century at the earliest.

Council meetings already 1500 years ago

The problem, however, was that Muskogee’s town halls dated to the 1970s, and more recent age determinations at the site were not possible because the valley and the discovery sites had since been flooded by a reservoir. However, in order to obtain more information about the true age of the town halls on the Oconee River, Thompson and colleagues subjected the finds preserved in the university’s collections to radiocarbon dating using accelerated mass spectrometry. “In total, we obtained 44 new radiocarbon dates at different parts of the site – making this site one of the best early settlement sites in the southeastern United States,” the researchers wrote.

Re-dating revealed something surprising: Muskogee’s city halls were built as early as the year 500. Thus, they are a thousand years older than previously assumed. Archaeologists say this indicates that these Native Americans used the councils of democratic society and made decision-making much earlier than previously thought. “The key message is that these democratic institutions existed and had a history long before the arrival of the Europeans,” says Thompson. Accordingly, Muskogee already had social democratic structures about 1,500 years ago, in which both men and women participated. This tradition of council meetings and collective decision-making continues among the Muskogee to this day. This could make it one of the oldest and most comprehensive democratic institutions in world history, say archaeologists.

Source: University of Georgia; Material: antique, doi: 10.1017/aaq.2022.31

