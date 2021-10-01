science

Nördlinger Ries: An ivory comb from the early Middle Ages

October 1, 2021
Faye Stephens

When members of the upper class of the Alemannic died in the early Middle Ages, they probably got much of what was dear to them during their lives to the grave. This can now be seen in unusual burials from Denningen, County of Donau Reis. They contained “real luxury goods,” said Bavarian conservationist Matthias Weil. In one of the tombs, archaeologists from the Bavarian State Preservation Office found an ivory comb with high-quality inscriptions, and in the other a ceramic bowl originally made in North Africa. Power now makes discoveries in one press release general.

