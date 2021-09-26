Nördlingen: A Scientist Driven by Science: “Marie Curie” included in Klösterle

Plus

In “Marie Curie” the life of the great physicist is traced. “A Love for Theater in Munich” brings the play to Nordlingen. Anja Klawun stars in the title role.

from

Tony Kucherer

Physicist and chemist Marie Curie (1867-1934) is still an icon by naturalists. On the one hand, she was an obsessive researcher, the first woman infected with Nobel prize I give a prize. On the other hand, against much resistance, it made its way into the male-dominated realm of science. As part of the city’s cultural programme Nordlingen Apply Now “Love Theatre” MunichBiographical play “Marie Curie” in Klösterle.

