Nordlingen: a scientific expert explains the relationship between physics and taste

Plus

Physics professor Thomas Vilges was a guest at the salon talk. It’s about food and smells.

from

Bernard Schulze

What does physics have to do with our diet? That’s a lot, says Thomas Vilges, professor of physics in Mainz and head of the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research. There, research is conducted on “soft materials”, with special attention to the physics of food. Yes, you could have become a real star Nordlingen To invite you to the Salon Conversations at Myers-Keller in Marienhöhe. Vilges has made a name for himself in a multidisciplinary field such as Nutrition, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology, Biochemistry and Neuroscience, numerous publications attest to his outstanding competence. What was he describing in Nordlingen?

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .