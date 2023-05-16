Noble bodies in the center of Bad Hersfeld

Homepage local Rothenburg/Pepra

is divided

There were many vintage and youngsters to admire in the center of Bad Hersfeld on Saturday. The participants first met at the MSC Club on Europaallee before heading to Linggplatz together. More © Leander Kehl

On Saturday, in bright sunshine, many car fanatics present their oldest and newest treasures in the old town of Bad Hersfeld: The Motorsport Club (MSC) Bad Hersfeld has invited the Mückenstürmer Classics for seniors and youths to be shown for the thirteenth time.

Bad Hersfeld – Elona Schäfer-Hablesreiter was very satisfied with the response. Some 40 cars and 20 motorcycles took part in the combined ride, which led from the MSC club headquarters on Europaallee to Linggplatz, where visitors could get a closer look at the vehicles on display. There the cars were presented to the public – including year of manufacture and special features. Various amusement stations were visited during the trip. One of the games was to guess how many balls are in the container.

Coming from the USA: a Jeep CJ-7 Renegade built by Joachim Krueger of Phillipthal. © Linder Kell

Among the exhibitors, for example, was Manfred Karger from Philippstal with his convertible built in 1973. His heart beats with vintage cars. He mostly uses it in the summer months, when he’ll treat himself to a trip or two. Joachim Kruger, also from Phillipthal, also considers vintage cars more interesting, he says. “New cars are boring and don’t stand out from the crowd, unfortunately they don’t have much charm.” Krueger presents his Jeep CJ-7 Renegade from 1979 at Linggplatz, which was imported from the United States in 2001 and has been owned by Joachim Krueger since 2007. The power of the car is 140 hp.

Participants arrive with their companions at Linggplatz. © Linder Kell

For lunch, the participants first returned to the clubhouse before heading to the ruins of the abbey, where several games were played. Jurgen Herberg of Fantastic Radio provided musical entertainment. At the end of the Mückenstürmer Classics, many prizes await the winners in different categories.

Written by Linder Kell