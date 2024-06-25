Noah Lyles wins the 100 meter dash at the US Trials in a personal best time. – Sports

Noah Lyles loves big shows. That’s why the drag star put on a little show with rapper Snoop Dogg before the race to qualify for the Olympic Games. Before the final at the U.S. Trials in Eugene, the hip-hop artist opened the silver briefcase Lyles always carried with him to great fanfare and finally revealed its contents: the 100-meter world champion’s running suit and a map from the animated series. “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, which Lyles was obsessed with. “All we’re missing is a gold medal,” Snoop Dogg said. The 26-year-old won this one in 9.83 seconds at the US trials and, as expected, qualified for his second Olympics, his first in the 100 metres.

Lyles set a personal best in Eugene ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87) and Fred Curley (9.88), and the trio will represent the United States in Paris. A former world champion’s Olympic dream shattered: Christian Coleman, winner of the world title in Doha in 2019, came in fourth place with a time of 9.93 seconds. For Ailes, the win and the trip to Paris (July 26 to August 11) are “part of the plan.” This may come as a shock to everyone, but when you know your purpose, you know your purpose.

The goal of the showman, who always attracts attention on the Internet with his statements, will also be the gold medal in France. It will be his first. In 2021, he missed qualifying for the 100m in Tokyo and won bronze in the 200m, which Lyles says was true. “If I hadn’t finished third in Tokyo, I wouldn’t have this greed and this fire inside me. I wouldn’t have achieved what I’ve achieved in the past,” said Lyles, who doesn’t care about opinions about his appearances at shows. To be myself, and if people think I’m stupid, damn it… I’m stupid, but you know what? “I’m winning and I’m stupid.”