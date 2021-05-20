No penalties against Zug Nord Stream 2 AG

Getty Images 1/4 The US government on Joe Biden confirms: There will be no sanctions against the Swiss company Nord Stream 2.

The US government formally waives sanctions against the operator of the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 and the German general manager. In a report sent to the US Congress on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (59) wrote that waiving punitive measures “is in the national interest of the United States.”

The report available to Agence France-Presse states that Nord Stream 2 AG of Switzerland and its general manager Matthias Warnig are involved in activities that violate US penal law. The imposition of punitive measures would have “negative effects on the relationship between the United States, Germany, the European Union and other European allies and partners.”

Letting go creates space for discussion

The report says that the exemption from sanctions will create space for diplomatic talks with the German government on “the risks that the completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline may pose to Ukraine and energy security in Europe.”

In addition to Warnig, the exclusion rule includes the full management of Nord Stream 2. The subsidiary of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, headquartered in Zug, is responsible for the planning, construction and subsequent operation of the pipeline, which is almost completed.

In a statement, Secretary of State Blinken emphasized that the US government was “steadfast” against the pipeline project. “We will continue to oppose the completion of this project, which would weaken European energy security and energy security in Ukraine and the eastern side of NATO and the European Union countries,” he added.

According to Blinkens, many Russian ships and companies involved in the construction of the pipeline will be sanctioned, as well as the Russian authorities.