No penalties against Zug Nord Stream 2 AG

May 20, 2021
Esmond Barker
The US government formally waives sanctions against the operator of the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 and the German general manager. In a report sent to the US Congress on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (59) wrote that waiving punitive measures “is in the national interest of the United States.”

The report available to Agence France-Presse states that Nord Stream 2 AG of Switzerland and its general manager Matthias Warnig are involved in activities that violate US penal law. The imposition of punitive measures would have “negative effects on the relationship between the United States, Germany, the European Union and other European allies and partners.”

Publication date: May 20, 2021, 5:22 am

Last update: May 20, 2021, 7:36 am

