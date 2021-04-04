entertainment

No negotiations with the United States in the nuclear meetings

April 4, 2021
Ulva Robson

A representative of the European Union expected the effort to take more than two weeks but less than two months.

From an Iranian point of view, Araghchi described the planned course of the meeting in Vienna as follows: “We will conduct purely technical talks with 4 + 1 (the remaining contractual partners) about the US returning to the deal.” Results to the USA.

The deputy minister said, “How do you do it, whether you will succeed or not? This is all your job and it is not our business.”

