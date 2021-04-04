Pending agreement



Iran: No negotiations with the United States in the nuclear meetings



And Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had made demands to Washington before the nuclear meeting in Vienna: “Iran’s policy in this regard is clear and simple: the United States must return to the Vienna nuclear agreement.” Photo: Ibrahim Norouzi / AP / dpa





Tehran “We will not talk to the United States directly or indirectly in Vienna”: The Iranian foreign minister denies reports that an exchange between sworn enemies could take place at an upcoming meeting.

<br /> <br />



According to the Foreign Ministry, Iran will not negotiate with the United States at the new nuclear meeting in Vienna.

“We will not talk directly or indirectly with the United States in Vienna,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. He rejected media reports that there would be indirect negotiations between the two political foes on Tuesday.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally terminated the 2015 Vienna Nuclear Agreement. The remaining contractual partners are China, Germany, France, Great Britain and Russia. Tuesday’s meeting marks the first serious attempt to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran since US President Joe Biden took office.

Araghchi said on state television that “Iran’s policy in this regard is clear and simple: The United States must return to the Vienna nuclear agreement, fulfill the agreement in accordance with the treaty, and thus lift the sanctions on Iran.” Once this happens, Iran will also abide by the agreements contained in the deal again, said the deputy minister and head of the Iranian delegation to the talks in Vienna.

US President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman, Jane Psaki, said Friday that the working-level talks should clarify the steps Iran will have to take in expanding its nuclear program, and the sanctions the United States will have to lift to allow a return to the deal. “At the moment, we do not expect that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran in this process, although we certainly are still ready for that,” Psaki said.