No more DVDs: Netflix cancels its rental offer after 25 years

Retro fans must be strong: Netflix is ​​saying goodbye to its DVD rental business after 25 (!) years. This is what made the company great.

Specifically, Netflix will be shutting down its DVD.com site later this year. One regrets that decision: one always wants to give customers the best service out there. However, the number of users has shrunk, making this increasingly difficult from an economic point of view.

As a result, they want to get out at a good point – and that would be September 29, 2023. In any case, the DVDs will be sent to customers for the last time on that date. Used the typical red envelopes that Netflix was known as a DVD rental company at the time. This was the time before you made a name for yourself as a streaming provider.

You also have a few numbers in stock. About 40 million individual subscribers have been reached over the years. The first film distributed was Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. The most successful title was “The Blind Side”. In total, more than 5.2 billion DVDs have been delivered to customers.

Netflix is ​​completely immersed in streaming

What began as a DVD rental business later became synonymous with the term “broadcast”. Netflix popularized streaming video first, but it has kept the DVD business open for a long time. By the way, if you didn’t know anything about it: don’t worry, because Netflix is ​​starting its streaming business in Germany. DVDs or discs were primarily rented in the United States by mail order.

On this breath, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos thanks everyone who has ever received a red envelope from Netflix at home. However, now is the time to look to the future.