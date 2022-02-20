No medal at the end of the Winter Games – Winter Sports

The Olympic Games are over today. © APA/afp/Anthony Wallace

Of course there are still some decisions to be made on the last day of the Winter Games. Two South Tyrolans were also present. But he should not work with a medal. At the end there was a large-scale festive celebration. Quick overview.

The Olympics lasted 19 days and 109 decisions were made. But before the grand closing ceremony could take place, five sets of medals had to be awarded. The day started with a group event for alpine skiers. The quartet around Alex Vinitzer, Federica Brignoni, Marta Pacino and Luca de Alibrandini disappeared empty-handed.

For the Azzurri, the quarter-final against the United States led by Michaela Shiffrin marked the end of the streak. In the end the gold went to Austria, which defeated Germany in the final. Meanwhile, the bronze went to Norway, which beat the United States in the junior final.

Baumgartner marks the end of South Tyrol

With Patrick Baumgartner, another South Tyrol was working. The Issinger managed to work his way up to 15th in the four-man bobsleigh, which also included Alex Verginer. In the fourth and final round, the 27-year-old managed the fourth best time. On the other hand, Francesco Friedrich once again entered the history books. The German has repeated his double success since 2018, and after winning the gold in the two-man team bobsleigh, he now also has the most coveted precious metal in the four-man team. Silver went to Johannes Lochner, and Justin Krebs won the bronze.

Graduation in the Ice Channel. © APA / afp / DANIEL MIHAILESCU

In curling, Great Britain won the title in the women’s final. Japan didn’t stand a chance and literally collapsed at 3:10 ratio. Meanwhile, Finland celebrated its first Olympic gold in ice hockey. In a rather unsurprising match, Russia woke up too late and was forced to admit defeat 1: 2. The defeat of the “Red Machine” also meant a lost record. It could have been the tenth gold medal. So now you continue to share your top nine Olympic victories with Canada.

Johog’s third prank

Therese Johaug put in a great finishing touch in cross-country skiers. The Norwegian took her third Olympic gold medal at these 30km Winter Games. Silver went to Jesse Diggins (+1:43 min), Kertu Niskanen celebrated bronze (+2:33). By the way, Johaug and Niskanen prepared for the Olympics in the Alpe di Siusi – like many other medal winners.

The triple medal over 30 kilometres. © APA / afp / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

A grand ceremony followed the final decisions. There, IOC President Bach announced the end of the Winter Games in Beijing. The Olympic flame went out and the flags were handed over to the mayor of the upcoming stadiums, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. When the athletes entered, speed skater Francesca Lollobrigida wore the Tricolor.

An overview of the graduation ceremony. © ANSA / Jerome Favre

The closing speeches of the officials also dealt with the tense situation in world politics. Bach said that given the current political struggles, many countries could set an example of “solidarity and peace” among athletes.