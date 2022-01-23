United States and Russia

No lull in Ukraine conflict – Blinken meets Lavrov in Geneva Efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis are well underway. The United States and Russia blame each other for the very serious conflict. Could the meeting of foreign ministers in Geneva bring some relief?

(dpa) Before the crisis meeting with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned of the danger of a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict. When asked how he assessed the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Blinken said Thursday night in ZDF “Heugh” magazine after translation by the broadcaster: “It’s a real risk and it’s high risk.” Blinken meets Lavrov on Friday in Geneva.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov wanted to turn a blind eye and discuss Moscow’s demands to NATO and the United States for security guarantees for Russia. A written response from the US side, with comments on the individual points of the Russian document, is expected soon.

Referring to the security guarantees demanded by Russia, Blinken said: “We have already made concessions. Not only in the past few weeks, but over many years. For many years, NATO has communicated over and over again.” He expects “no major breakthroughs” from the meeting. But it is an important moment for evaluation.

While the United States and its Western allies demand the withdrawal of Russian forces massed on the Ukrainian border, Moscow is demanding security guarantees and an end to the eastern expansion of the Western NATO military alliance. Efforts to ease tension have been in full swing since last week, but have not yielded tangible results so far.

“We are determined to impose dire consequences on Russia if it chooses conflict over diplomacy.”

“If a Russian soldier enters Ukraine across the border, we are dealing with a really deep problem, because this is a very clear attack on Ukraine, whether it is one soldier or a thousand,” Blinkin emphasized. After meeting with Chancellor Olaf Schulz in Berlin, Blinken said on Twitter Thursday evening: “We are determined to impose serious consequences and heavy costs on Russia if it prefers conflict to diplomacy.”

Zakharova accused the West of launching a campaign aimed at covering up its military provocations in Ukraine. Russia calls on Western countries to “stop the aggressive media campaign against Russia and stop the militarization of Ukraine and its attraction to NATO.” Zakharova criticized that the United States was arming Ukraine with billions in military aid.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrei Melnik, demanded that Russia be excluded from the Swift payment system. “Ukrainians are asking the traffic light government to put all fears aside and separate Russia from Swift,” Melnik told Funk Media Group newspapers (Friday). This harsh punitive measure should remain “in the toolbox of hellish punishments as an effective deterrent to Putin.”

If banks can no longer use Swift’s international banking communications network, this could have far-reaching consequences for their business. The institutions are then to some extent excluded from international financial flows. Transferring money from abroad to a country is becoming more and more difficult, and vice versa. The possible exclusion of Russia from Swift is discussed extensively as a sanction against the state in the tense Ukraine conflict.

Blinken held talks in Kiev on Wednesday and then headed to Berlin. There, after talks with the most important European allies, he warned of a “crisis with global consequences” if Russia invaded Ukraine. His trip to Europe is another attempt to defuse the tension between Russia and the West. The United States and NATO have criticized the deployment of some 100,000 Russian troops to the border with Ukraine. Moscow indicates that these are its special forces on its territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked the United States for its leadership in the conflict. “The United States, along with all other NATO allies, has sent a very clear message that we will in no way accept any further use of military force against Ukraine,” he told CNN. The United States is leading efforts to coordinate all NATO allies in our response to Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine.