Nintendo Switch OLED: Sales figures support the brand – Spielpunkt

The Nintendo Switch OLED was sold about 314,000 times in the United States in October, according to NPD Group. The Japanese console manufacturer is off to a good start. Even more impressive, however, are the stable sales numbers for the Nintendo Switch in general.

The Nintendo Switch has now been sold nearly 93 million times worldwide. In less than five years, the Japanese console manufacturer has managed to strike that balance. With the start of sales of the improved Nintendo Switch OLED model, the brand will be boosted once again – and thus possibly more durable.

Nintendo Switch: Stable year-over-year numbers

With 314,000 units sold in the US alone, the Nintendo Switch OLED is off to a solid start. Good sales are fueling the “Nintendo Switch” phenomenon once again – it can be assumed that the hybrid console will likely find its way from the retail shelf to the living room in the coming months.

This is evidenced, among other things, by the figures taken from the year-on-year comparison. According to the NPD Group, Nintendo Switches sold just 3 percent more in October 2021 compared to last year. Sales figures prove to be stable. In numbers, 711,000 consoles were sold. The president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, pointed this out recently in one An interview with the Washington Post over there.

At the same time, Bowser is looking positively toward the Christmas season, which has traditionally guaranteed particularly strong sales for consoles. And another surprising thing: the president of the American American company Nintendo confirmed that many of the Nintendo Switch units sold during the month were bought by those who already own the console and bought another for themselves or their families. There are no exact numbers, but the statement alone is surprising. Nintendo Switch fans seem to be building a strong relationship with the console brand.

The Nintendo Switch OLED also got off to a strong start in Great Britain and Japan. Recently, Nintendo also clarified once again that the Nintendo Switch has only reached the middle of the console’s lifecycle. Regarding the perceived shortage of semiconductor chips around the world, good sales figures also have negative aspects. As stated by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, demand is unlikely to be met this Christmas season. This is good news for console-owning fans, but also for so-called speculators who want to make a profit from the scarcity of hardware.

