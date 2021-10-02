Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – 24 hours later, compare and burn at • Nintendo Connect

We have you guys at the end of September Variety Unboxing-Videos On the new OLED model of the Nintendo Switch – Kevin Kenson’s model included. While so far we have only A brief pleasure With my new Nintendo console, I’ve been able to gather several personal impressions of the system over the past week.

In the following two videos, Kevin talks about his first 24 hours with the Nintendo Switch (an OLED prototype) and answers more than 20 questions from his community:

In this video, you can see 20 different Nintendo Switch games in a direct comparison between 2019 and the soon-to-be-released OLED model of the hybrid console:

And finally a video, posted just a few minutes ago, with his final thoughts on the system. Among other things, he also speaks OLED screen burn-in problem in a. According to Kevin, you should be aware that this problem exists – but if you leave auto-brightness active, turn on something different often or use standby when the console isn’t actively used, you shouldn’t already have problems burning.

Are you looking forward to October 8, 2021, when the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be next Metroid dread Showing up in stores, or are you sticking with your current style?