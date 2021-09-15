Nintendo Switch adds support for Bluetooth headsets

Photo : Gizmodo

For a console that can be played almost anywhere, the Nintendo Switch mysteriously lacked wireless headset support despite having a Bluetooth connection. . Either you have to connect the headphones with a cable, or Connect a wireless headphone adapter. NS With the just released Switch 13.0.0 update , The Switch finally supports Bluetooth audio devices.

Light Nintendo America Announcing the new job on your Twitter account, a Although you would have assumed the company would get a bigger deal to promote the add-ons, Switch gamers have been asking for native Bluetooth audio support for years. Better late than never?

The file was released with update 13.0.0 . installed bluetooth audio The section appears in the toggle settings menu below Controls and sensorsAnd Easily coupling device The option is also listed in the file with a list of restrictions New support page on Nintendo’s website. When you connect a Bluetooth audio device—whether it’s a pair of wireless headphones, earphones, or a speaker—the adapter can connect wirelessly to only two controllers at a time. this means four player Super Mario Party Battles are out of the question. Bluetooth audio devices are also disconnected when two adapters are connected locally for wireless multiplayer gaming.

The switch also allows active pairing of only one Bluetooth audio device, but can remember connections for up to 10 different devices at the same time. The console also does not support a microphone on wireless headphones or speakers, presumably the voice chat functionality on the Switch is already dependent on the smartphone app and Nintendo warns that gamers may experience audio latency depending on the type of Bluetooth audio device used. These are not insignificant limitations, which is why Nintendo may not have included this functionality at launch. But with age for so long, the holidays are over just go out with OLED-Schalter As a new hardware option, it’s an upgrade that makes the original switch even more attractive to those who haven’t bought one yet.