NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR – a lightweight superzoom for Nikon Z cameras

Nikon is expanding the Z series with an easy-to-use, relatively light 725g 14.2x zoom lens that covers the 28-400mm focal length range. An autofocus lens can be used in many ways – from landscape photography to portraits, from street photography to animal photography. In the wide-angle range, close-up shots can be taken as close as 20cm from the sensor plane; In the zoom range (from 300mm), the zoom limit is 1.20m.

The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is equipped with an image stabilizer that allows longer exposures of up to 5.0 stops. In combination with a Nikon Z camera with Synchro VR, up to 5.5 stops are compensated. When taking fast action shots, SPORT mode also ensures a stable image in the viewfinder.

The optical system has 21 lenses in 15 groups, including four ED glass lenses and three aspherical lenses. Autofocus is driven by a fast and quiet stepper motor.

Features of the 84.5 x 141.5mm (max. diameter x length of bayonet mount) lens include an individually adjustable silent adjustment ring, a zoom lock switch that prevents the zoom mechanism from accidentally touching the lens, and a 77mm threaded filter.

The seal around the bayonet and all moving parts prevents dust and water droplets from entering the lens barrel.

The square lens hood is eye-catching. It can be turned upside down to save space when storing the lens – but it's also possible to take photos with the lens cap reversed if you're in a hurry. When shooting wide-angle close-ups with the lens hood attached, the working distance is just under 19mm from the subject.

The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR costs €1,549. More information can be found at Nikon website.