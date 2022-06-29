NHS app to get new features next year

This page was translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning before being reviewed by a human editor in your native language.

(Pocket-lint) – The British government has announced that the NHS app will see some major upgrades over the next two years, including offering video consultations on the app.

Apparently, the government is aiming for 75 percent of people to use the app by March 2024, while currently less than 50 percent have the app installed on their smartphone.

The first major milestone is scheduled for March 2023. After that, the app will allow people to book vaccines directly, get health alerts about prescriptions and more, get more messages from GPs, schedule and manage hospital appointments, and access their digital files.

A year later, in March 2024, the app should be able to offer bookable face-to-face video consultations – a huge improvement over its current capabilities.

This announcement is a statement of the direction the app aims to take more than one thing to back up any specific dates beyond these two annual goals, so we don’t know when each feature will be available.

In many cases, it will also depend on the ability of individual doctors’ offices and hospitals to adapt to the changes, rather than just rolling them out nationwide overnight when the feature is ready.

Writing from Max Freeman Mills.