NHL President Gary Bettman wants Olympic ice hockey in the summer

January 7, 2022
Eileen Curry

    2014 in Sochi: Canadian star Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal in the final against Sweden.

    The NHL players were there for the last time in Sochi. Pictured: American David Pax allows Swiss Yannick Weber to jump over the blade.

    In 1920, ice hockey was part of the program of the Summer Olympics in Antwerp. The Winter Games did not take place until four years later.

    1920: Switzerland loses twice at the Summer Games in Antwerp.

Is it a crazy idea or a great plan? NHL President Gary Bettman wishes ice hockey would not be played at the Winter Olympics, but at the Summer Games. So the best players in the world can fight for the gold without having to interrupt the NHL season.

After the NHL, in consultation with the NHLPA Players Association, canceled participation in the Beijing Games within a month due to numerous postponements due to the Covid infection, there were critical voices from NHL stars.

