The Federal Council will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next Wednesday. Federal President Guy Parmelin announced this on Twitter.

On the same day, there will be a summit meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As part of this summit, Federal President Parmelin and Secretary of State Ignacio Cassis will meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Confirmed meeting with Vladimir Putin

Bilateral talks with Russia will take place on Wednesday. The Russian delegation includes President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Swiss delegation, headed by Federal President Guy Parmelin, includes Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, as well as Ministers of State Marie-Gabriel Ignition Fleisch (Siko) and Livia Leu (Emirates Diplomatic Agency). Parmelin writes that Switzerland and Russia have established close contacts in many areas and a good and respectful dialogue. He was looking forward to meeting Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis in the context of the Geneva summit with Putin.

Topics for discussion will be security in Europe and strengthening multilateral relations with the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER). Switzerland aims to have a constructive and critical dialogue with Russia in order to further strengthen relations.

Meeting with Biden on Tuesday

A bilateral meeting with the United States will be held next Tuesday in Geneva. In addition to President Joe Biden, the US delegation also includes Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The Swiss delegation consisted as at the meeting with Russia, as announced by the Parmelin Ministry. The discussion between Switzerland and the United States focuses on the sustainable strengthening of economic relations and close cooperation in education and research. Another topic would be the good offices of Switzerland.

Historic summit

Putin heads to Geneva on Wednesday to meet Biden. The meeting comes at a time of great tension between the United States and Russia. The two heads of state seek to improve relations between the two countries.

Preparations for the security of the conference in Geneva are in full swing. An additional 900 external police officers will support the Geneva Cantonal Police. There are also up to 1,000 military personnel. During the summit, there will be massive restrictions around the Lake Geneva Basin.

The Federal Police Office (Fedpol) conducted a detailed risk assessment and defined safety measures. They will be headed by the Geneva Cantonal Police and Fedpol along with security officers for the delegations from Russia and the United States. The airspace over Geneva is closely monitored by the Swiss Air Force and is restricted to civilian air traffic.