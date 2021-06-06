news | The government is working with the UK to get Portugal back on the green list of safe countries

The government is working with the UK to get Portugal back on the green list of safe travel countries.

After the UK announcement, the government rejects the reasons given by London but is ready to reverse the situation.

On Friday, the foreign secretary confirmed he had been informed in advance of Portugal’s withdrawal from the UK’s Green List of Safe Countries. Augusto Santos Silva believes that the decision is incomprehensible because the epidemiological situation is identical in both countries.

One of the reasons for removing all Portuguese territory from the green list of safe travel destinations, according to the British government, is the increase in the number of Nepalese booms, which arose from the Indian variant protested by the Portuguese. health authorities

“It is very strange to receive this message because the Indian alternative in our country is not up to 5%,” says Joao Paulo Gomez, a researcher at the Ricardo Jorge Institute.

Shortly before the beginning of the summer, the British position had an impact on the economy and the PSD wanted Augusto Santos Silva to declare himself in Parliament.

Portugal has been on the green list for only 17 days and is now on the yellow list, forcing anyone arriving in the UK to self-quarantine, which can take up to 10 days, and testing before and after arrival.

