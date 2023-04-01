News from winter sports – World Cup premiere in Lenzerheide one week before Christmas – Sport

legend: Air hostess

This year, the European Biathlon Championships were held in Lenzerheide, next winter the first World Cups will follow, and again the World Championships a year later.

Biathlon: Lenzerheide premiere before Christmas

Next season, the World Cup will be a guest at the Biathlon Arena in Lenzerheide for the first time. According to the calendar, the premiere will take place the weekend before Christmas from December 14-17. The season will start on November 25 in Östersund, Sweden, and will end after nine stops in Canada on March 17, 2024. The World Championships will be held in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, in February, followed by Lenzerheide a year later.

Ski jumping: Ski jumping in Planica has been postponed to Saturday

The season-ending World Cup figure skating match in Planica on Friday had to be canceled after a two-hour wait due to strong winds and was postponed to Saturday. Already at 08:45 the individual competition will be rescheduled in one round, the Swiss trio qualified with Gregor Deswandin, Simone Amann and Remo Imhoff. This will be followed by a team competition in Slovenia as planned, before the season wraps up on Sunday with another individual snowboarding event.



