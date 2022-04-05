News from the Premier League – Fernandes is already giving up his jobs at FC Sion – Sport

sport

News from the Premier League – Fernandes is already giving up his jobs at FC Sion

April 5, 2022
Eileen Curry
News from the Premier League – Fernandes is already giving up his jobs at FC Sion


Leaves Valais and goes to FIFA

Gilson Fernandez.

Fernandez attracted to FIFA

Gelson Fernandez will step down as vice-chairman of Sion after just one year and join FIFA on August 1. There, the 35-year-old will be involved in the development of African football as director of member associations in Africa. It was a “complex decision” to leave his father Sion’s club. “But this offer represents a huge opportunity for me, as I am a native of a small island off the coast of Africa,” Fernandez, who hails from Cape Verde, was quoted as saying in a statement from the state of Valais. Planning for the future of football is a challenge that was difficult for him to refuse at his age.



