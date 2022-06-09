News from cycling – a young man riding in front of him – Rossier injury – sport

Caption: convinced in England

Chabbey in fifth place, Reusser fell

Elise Chabee was influenced by the Great Britain tour. The 29-year-old from Geneva finished fifth on the day along with the leading group and is also fifth overall. The difference from Australian Grace Brown 17 seconds. The tour ends on Saturday. Marilyn Rosser no longer drives on the bus. Bernerin’s wrist swelled after a fall on Tuesday. The Olympic silver medalist in the test of time can now be examined more closely in Switzerland.

Van Aert celebrates his second victory that day

Belgian professional cyclist Wout van Aert took his second stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné and boosted the overall lead. The 27-year-old from Jumbo-Visma won the 162km section from Thizy-les-Bourgs to Chaintre in the race, ahead of compatriot Jordi Meeus (Bora-hansgrohe) and Britain’s Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers). In the overall standings, Van Aert is now 1:03 ahead of Italy’s Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and another three seconds ahead of fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic.



