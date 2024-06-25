June 25, 2024

News from Athletics – Fall in trials: Olympic champion Athing Mo is not in Paris – Sports

Eileen Curry June 25, 2024 5 min read
legend:

It fell after 200 m

Something mo.

Imago Network/USA Today

Drama about Olympic champion Mo

There is the first high-profile Olympic qualifying casualty of US track and field athletes. Olympic and world champion Athing Moe has fallen 800 meters and will miss the Summer Games in Paris. Mo, 22, fell in the middle of the field after running 200 meters and was unable to catch up with her competitors. Already in the last few meters of the race she let the tears flow. She started the season late due to a hip injury. And there was another surprise in the discus throw: 26-year-old world champion Lolloja Tausaga did not make a correct throw in the qualifying round and missed the final and the Olympics.


Yai/Democratic Action Party


