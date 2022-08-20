New York: Prince William will likely travel without Duchess Kate in September – Entertainment

Prince William and Duchess Kate at the Earthshot Awards in London last year. Photo: imago images / i Images





Before the Earthshot award is awarded in December, Prince William will travel to the United States in a few weeks. His wife, Duchess Kate, shouldn’t be there.

The annual Earthshot Award is given out in Boston in December. Prince William, 40, and his wife, Duchess Kate, 40, are expected to arrive in the United States at the end of the year. However, the royal family will be traveling to the United States in advance, as it is now known.

annoying become a message The organizations Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthrophies host “The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit” on September 21 in New York City. Accordingly, William is expected to attend the summit in person to address the assembled guests.

Is Kate going with her husband William?

It looks like Duchess Kate won’t be traveling to the US in September. According to a report in the British tabloid “Daily Mirror” It is a solo property trip. Accordingly, he is unlikely to visit his brother and wife while he is in the United States. Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Meghan (41) moved to the US in 2020. They live with their children Archie (3) and Lilipet (1) in Montecito, California.

It is not yet known exactly what the summit program will look like. It also remains unclear who should be speaking alongside Prince William and Michael Bloomberg (80), founder of Bloomberg Philanthrophies. Through the organization, the businessman and former mayor of New York brings together his philanthropic efforts.

Prince William wants to save the planet

Created by William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to environmental problems. The team behind it initially operated as part of the Royal William and Kate Foundation. As of July 2022, the Earthshot Prize is an independent charity. It is one of Williams’ favorite environmental protection projects.







With the award given for the first time in 2021, Projects should be supportedTo save our planet. The next awards ceremony will be held in Boston in December. At the events, five winners will be honored each year until 2030. The winners will receive a prize money of £1 million, equivalent to about €1.2 million, to push their ideas forward.