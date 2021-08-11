New York Governor Resigns – Cuomo Sees Mistake in His Daughters’ Appearance

– Cuomo saw his mistake in the looks of his daughters Eleven women brought down the powerful Democrats. However, Cuomo denies allegations of sexual harassment. Fabian Felman from Washington

Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York, announced his resignation on Tuesday “Under these circumstances, I’d better resign.” Video: AFP

It was the looks of his three daughters that made Andrew Cuomo rethink. The governor of New York sat with them on the sofa and assured them that he had not sexually harassed any women.

But he saw in the eyes of his older daughters that he had made mistakes. So on Tuesday lunchtime, the former Democratic nominees justified in front of TV cameras why he would resign in two weeks.

The train comes as a surprise. Kumo has been desperate for the past few days I did everythingTo deny his mistakes and erase them from the table. A week ago, an investigative report by the New York attorney general described eleven women’s experiences with Cuomo in detail: The governor treated women, most of whom are in the public service, inappropriately, with hurtful remarks and touches. Among other things, a policewoman approached him and then verbally and physically harassed her.

Friends are away

komus Party friends even US President Joe Biden So he called the governor of New York to resign. But the 63-year-old is a fighter by nature. At first, he dismissed all allegations, alleged gaps in memory, and criticized the alleged politically motivated mud fight. He did this for a week.

He could no longer prevent his fall, the pressure had become too great. The New York state parliament is awaiting impeachment proceedings against him on various charges. The majority of MPs must speak in favor of impeachment.

Several prosecutors have also initiated criminal proceedings, and at least one former employee has filed a lawsuit. On Sunday, his closest advisers resigned because she no longer believed in Cuomo’s political future. All this is crippling the government, Cuomo said on Tuesday in front of the cameras: “Under these circumstances, I will be of greatest help if I resign and the government can devote itself to governing again.”

He achieved star status through Covid media conferences in which he relentlessly presented facts and encouraged battered New Yorkers.

An exceptional career is coming to an end – at least for the time being. Cuomo began his political career at the age of 24 as his father’s campaign manager. Mario Cuomo was to run the state of New York as governor for three terms. The son was always measured by his father: he was on his way to the presidency of the United States when he was impeached by Bill Clinton in 1996. This was also an opportunity for Andrew Cuomo: Clinton brought him to Washington, as housing secretary, the young star was respected by various parties.

Andrew Cuomo resigns as governor of New York on sexual harassment charges. For the first time, a woman holds office in the state. Photo: AFP

In New York, he managed to get the governor on the second try. And soon he was juggling the presidency, as his father had done before. He achieved star status at the latest through regular Covid media conferences, in which he relentlessly presented facts and encouraged troubled New Yorkers. So Cuomo was on the way to adding a fourth term in 2022 and finally outsmarting his father.

The first woman at the top

The last chance to do so fell on Cuomo. Now he’s trying to save as much of the star’s brilliance as possible. On Tuesday, he also presented himself as a women’s promoter: He launched a program against sexual harassment in New York state. Cuomo once again emphasized that he never crossed the line, on purpose or on purpose.

Cuomo said he did not understand to what extent those lines had been altered. He just meant to mean it well when he kissed a woman at a wedding or when he hugged another and put his arm around her. In the meantime, he’s learned that women consider this behavior outdated – thanks to the looks of his three daughters.

With his resignation, Cuomo involuntarily writes a women’s success story: For the first time in New York state history, a woman is now taking over the fate of the East Coast state. His deputy, Kathy Hochhol, will rise, because he’s a Democrat.

