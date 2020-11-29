New York City will reopen elementary schools and phase out blended learning

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he will reopen public elementary schools, Change policy suddenly In the face of widespread criticism that officials are placing more priority on economic activities such as indoor dining than the well-being of New York City children.

Mr. de Blasio said that middle and high schools will remain closed, but also indicated that he will reform the way the city runs schools during the pandemic, which has forced millions of children in the United States to drop out of school and it is widely believed that they have done a lot of damage to their education and mental health.

City mayor said It would give up a test positive threshold of 3 percent It adopted to close the school system, the largest in the country, with 1.1 million children. He said the system aims to give most parents the option to send their children to school five days a week, which is what they do It will effectively end the so-called hybrid learning system.

the students It is only possible to return if they have already participated in personal learning, Which means that fewer than 335,000 schoolchildren in the city, or nearly a third, are eligible.