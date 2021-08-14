New York City vs Inter Miami

Inter Miami will face New York City Football Club away on Saturday, August 14th. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Red Bull Arena.

What can Inter Miami fans expect ahead of the team’s first game in the campaign against New York City?

Here is the broadcast and programming information for match day:

Before the match: Publix back door at home

• In the Publix app you will find all the important information about the tailgate on match day. Visit Interactive experience in the club application Discover the best offers for food, drinks and merchandise!

Before the match: Match Quiz von Monaco Cocktails

• Take the test and find out how ready you are to go. play now In the club app!

7:00 PM ET: AutoNation show before the game

• Stream the AutoNation show live before the match with hosts Thomas Röngen, Fernando Fiore and Chris Whittingham as they prepare for the match!

• Ford Key Matching Listen as all of our talents discuss matching their Ford keys.

• Stream is available exclusively at Inter Miami App.

7:40PM ET: Pre-match live radio broadcast

• Listen to the live pre-game radio program that will be available on SiriusXM, Inter Miami App and audio page.

20:00 Uhr ET: New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF

• The game will be broadcast locally on My33, CW34, the Unimás app, and the Inter Miami app.

• Matchday Audio: Fans can stream commentary live from Fernando Fiore, Chris Whittingham and Thomas Röngen Inter Miami App and audio page. READ Locked Up Drama - Conor McGregor Breaks His Ankle Against Poware

• The game will also be broadcast on Spanish radio via WQBA 1140 AM from Univision Miami and the Uforia app.

Details about global TV shows

• ESPN Latin America – Latin America; Kick off time – varies (check local broadcast)

• DAZN Europe – Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Spain; Departure time – 2:00 AM CEST

• Dazen Brazil – Brazil; Kick off time – varies (check local broadcast)

• Abu Dhabi Sports – Middle East and North Africa; Kick off time – varies (check local broadcast)

• eleven sports – Belgium and Luxembourg; Departure time – 2:00 AM CEST

• ESPN Africa – Sub-Saharan Africa; Kick off time – varies (check local broadcast)

• Max Sport – Bulgaria; Departure time – 3:00 PM EET

• Cytavision – Cyprus; Departure time – 3:00 PM EET

• Nova Sport – Czech Republic and Slovakia; Departure time – 02:00 CST

• ESPN Netherlands – Netherlands; Departure time – 2:00 AM CEST

• TV2 – Denmark; Departure time – 02:00 CST

• C-More – Sweden; Departure time – 02:00 CST

• Premier Sports – Great Britain and Ireland; Kick off time – varies (check local broadcast)

80th minute of play: Man of the Match, presented by Heineken

• When the clock hits the 70th minute of the match, fans can vote for the Man of the Game in the official Inter Miami app. Vote for each game to help us decide the winner!

Press Conference