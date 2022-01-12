New US ambassador presents credentials in Bern

Scott Miller

USA represented again in Switzerland by accredited ambassador: LGBTI activist Scott Miller presented his credentials in Bern on Tuesday, the Federal Foreign Office (FDFA) announced.

The position has been vacant since US President Joe Biden took office a year ago. Ambassador Edward McMullen, political advisor and store host to former President Donald Trump, returned to the United States in January 2021 after spending three years in his position in Bern.

Biden had nominated Scott Miller as the new ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein in August 2021. The US Senate did not confirm that until December.

The business graduate from Denver, Colorado, works with his wife Tim Grill in the United States for equal rights for the LGBTQ community. In his home state of Colorado, Miller was committed to promoting equal opportunity in education.

On Tuesday, the new US ambassador presented his official credentials to Federal President Ignazio Cassis. The new ambassadors of the Democratic Republic of East Timor, the Republic of Peru, the Portuguese Republic, the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea also did the same at the reception, according to the FDFA letter. (aeg/sda)