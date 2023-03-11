New US Ambassador Lynn Tracy arrives in Moscow

Lynn TracyPhoto: Cornerstone

The new US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, takes up her post in Moscow. “Welcome back to Russia, Ambassador Tracy,” the US mission said Thursday on its Telegram channel.

The diplomat worked in the Russian capital from 2014 to 2017 as deputy head of the diplomatic mission.

Now the 59-year-old is the first woman ever sent by the United States as ambassador to Russia. Tracy was sworn in on January 9.

Tracy’s predecessor, John Sullivan, left Moscow in September 2022 after his wife died of cancer.

The professional diplomat has extensive experience with the countries of the former Soviet Union. In addition to her Moscow station, she has operated in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, among other places. Most recently, she served as ambassador to the South Caucasian former Soviet Republic of Armenia. (aeg / sda / dpa)