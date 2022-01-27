New transfer officer and derivatives of science

BERLIN (DTS news agency) – Thomas Sattelberger (FDP) has been appointed as the Representative of Transfers and Derivatives from Science in the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) wants to appoint Sattleberger on Friday, Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Friday Edition) reported, citing the ministry.

“Research in Germany is excellent, but results are often unused or find their way into practice too slowly,” Sattelberger told RND. “Our goal should be to build a sustainable bridge in business and society. As a representative of transport and spin-offs, I want to contribute to this,” added the politician from the FDP, who is already a Parliamentary Secretary of State in the Federal Ministry for Research. According to the ministry, the commissioner should support basic activities that contribute to the transfer of knowledge and branches of science. It is the central point of contact for matters from universities, non-university research institutions and SMEs.

The Secretary of State acts as a liaison between government, parliament, science, business and civil society. Additionally, Sattleburger will work on the federal government’s start-up strategy. Settleberger said transfers and revenue are important to Germany as a business location. “That is why I want to move forward with the founding of the German Agency for Transport and Innovation this year as quickly as possible.”

The agency, whose creation was agreed in the coalition agreement, aims to help innovations from universities and research institutions in Germany become new business ideas for start-ups and other companies more quickly.

Photo: Federal Ministry of Education and Research, via dts . news agency