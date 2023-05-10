New to the mailbox: Gmail users won’t like this



10/05/2023 06:52

CHIP Editorial Team This post originated from Schmidty’s blog *

Many users are annoyed: Google is switching more and more ads in Gmail – many find this annoying, especially among private emails.

Google has been running ads in Gmail for years, and now it looks like the company is working on increasing the number of ads it shows.

Gmail’s “Updates” filter, which captures emails about orders, invoices, and more, previously didn’t show any ads. However, Gmail now shows two ads at the top of the Updates tab, as it does on the other tabs.

Gmail: Also more ads among private emails



Gmail users complain about too many ads in the mail service.

Photo: Getty Images

Additionally, users report that they generally see more ads in their desktop email list. While it’s unclear if this change will roll out to all users or if there is a way to change ad placement settings, the general consensus seems to be negative.

Google has also installed more ads in its Play Store: if you search for games or an app in the store, you will encounter ads in the search bar and search history.

The origin of this post is from Schmidty’s blog.

Other readers are also interested in:

