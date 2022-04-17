New social media app BeReal wants to show real life

A French app is trying to rival Instagram, Snapchat and other social media apps. So far, she has been particularly successful with young people in France, the UK and the USA.

What is the BeReal app?

The point of BeReal is to send an automatic snapshot of your daily life – and share it with your friends as unchanged as possible.

Unlike apps like Instagram, BeReal wants to encourage its users to take spontaneous and unexpected photos rather than making posts in advance. To do this, users receive a request from the app once per day at a random time. You then have two minutes to take a photo and upload it.

You can then look at your friends’ posts: BeReal only shows contact photos if you upload something yourself.

How successful is BeReal?

BeReal positions itself as an antidote to perfectionism in Instagram and TikTok: here, users simply have to be themselves. So far, the recipe has been successful mainly in universities, where young users use it to share boring everyday activities.

Although the app launched in late 2019, it has become a bigger phenomenon in the past few weeks. In the US, UK and France, the app was the most popular social media app after Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest in the first quarter of 2022.

Hype apps come and go

The idea of ​​BeReal may be new in this form – but other websites and apps have also been experiencing artificial scarcity in recent years. This means that instead of offering endless feed and publishing possibilities, the use of the app is intentionally limited.

Other examples are the puzzle game Wordle, which offers only one puzzle a day, and the app Poparazzi, which last year wanted to create an Instagram alternative without any filters or self-promotion. However, many of these apps quickly disappeared once the hype around them died down. It remains to be seen if this will be the same for BeReal.