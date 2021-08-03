New smartphones look very strange!

Whether it’s Jon Prosser or chief tech YouTuber MKBHD: Leaks have been numerous in the past few weeks. detail it google Maybe it bothered, because the manufacturer shows it google Pixel 6 (Pro) is now in small pieces of information just by yourself and long before your fall presentation! Will the “OnePlus tactic” also work with Google? Anyway, there is now some information.
Google Pixel 6 (Pro): AMOLED screen up to 120Hz, processor tensor
The new therapist is likely to be the big specialty. Here a tense processor developed by Google is used, which is intended to provide a significant boost, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and cameras. In the past, Google often understood how to support the camera with smart software functions and take really good photos. However, how fast Tensor’s new CPU will be is unknown. So it remains to be seen if Google can compete with Qualcomm and Co. over here.
In a conversation with The Verge, the head of Google devices revealed more. AMOLED screens of 6.4 inches (Pixel 6) and 6.7 inches (Pixel 6 Pro) are used. The regular Pixel 6 uses 9Hz and the Pixel 6 Pro uses 120Hz. The latter also offers a much higher resolution with QHD +, while the Pixel 6 works with FullHD +.
Cameras are also interesting because suddenly Google can also use triple systems. A 50MP main sensor will be used here, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and a 48MP quad zoom! According to the photos, only the triple camera is used in the Pro model. On the other hand, the regular Pixel 6 lacks zoom. However, the megapixel numbers have not been confirmed by Google. Here leaker Jon Prosser still has his fingers in the game.
The Google Pixel 6 Pro (just like the regular model) has an interesting camera strip on the back. A new tensioner handle is also used. (Image: Google)
Interesting Camera Design Confirmed – Presentation in Fall 2021
However, the camera design on the back of the smartphone is particularly noticeable. Here a whole bar goes from right to left, which can be seen as a highlight. Sub-different type of “cam cam”. However, the bar on the Pro model is visually a bit deeper than it is on the regular Google Pixel 6. This may also be due to the fact that the Pixel 6 Pro is slightly larger at 6.7 inches.
Google has also previously mentioned the presentation period. As in the past, this is in the fall of 2021. However, the software giant does not give an exact date or even a month. However, we can assume that it is very likely that both models will be presented in October. By the way, you can see 6 different kinds of colors on the website. Three for the Pro and three for the regular Google Pixel 3.