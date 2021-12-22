New senator, new secretary of state: The hard truth of a science check in Berlin – Wikipedia

Flag of Berlin as an administrative affair, he almost succeeded again. No, not with Franziska Giffey, whose relationship with science and universities has been strained since the plagiarism case at the latest. But with Bettina Jarsh.

The Great Green candidate succumbed to her aspirations of becoming a ruling mayor, but in the past few meters she was still defeated by Jiffy, who presented herself as being particularly close to the citizen. This is what the greens did for him GRASH’S HUGE FUTURE SECTION Out: For Science, Research, Health, Welfare, and Equality.

That would have been an interesting dynamic: How Garach, with her partisan political heft and in a dual lane with Green New Finance Senator Dieter Wisner, relates to the successful science policy of the Mueller/Crush duo.

How, on the one hand, would he continue to focus entirely on a strategy of excellence and cutting-edge research; In order to simultaneously make access to universities and careers in science more equitable – driven by the realization that without true diversity and diversity, the pool of talent is too small to enable true excellence.

Ulrike Gote (The Greens), the new Berlin Senator for Health and Science. Photo: Imago Images / Emmanuel Contini

The Green Party leadership staff has long been established in Berlin. Until all of a sudden there was a change: Wasn’t Garsh managing the transport, which is so symbolically important for the Greens – to assuage any nascent grassroots frustration? The science of traffic gimmicks, a tough real-world test for the tolerant science establishment of Berlin, which also has to come to terms with the ruling mayor Joffe.

There is no audible voice in science politics

A second reality check was added: Ulrich Gott, Head of the Department of Youth, Women, Health and Education in Kassel, has been appointed as Grach’s replacement. Yes, I previously held the position of Vice-President and Parliamentary General Director of the Green Party in the Bavarian State Parliament, where I also set university policy.

But this is not first grade. The fact that Gote has no authority in Berlin is not overshadowed by political scientific competence. In any case, Gote was not a sound supra-regional perceptible.

Gott’s plea may not have mattered at all, because in the midst of a pandemic, she is expected to have to deal with health policy in the first place. As long as she was surrounded by a minister of state for sciences with expertise and technical skills, that too – like Mueller and Crash – would have worked somehow.

Accused from the senator’s home

But that was followed by a reality test three over the weekend: behind Krash Armaghan Nagpur, a fully qualified lawyer, but also without any science policy experience. But not quite: As personal advisor to former judge Senator Dirk Berndt, she was allowed to back him up with noises during his skirmishes. Behrendt wanted science to prevent as many animal experiments as possible—among other things through a new animal protection law, some of which may be unconstitutional.

No reason to celebrate: The University of Berlin Alliance has also stopped holding postdocs for the time being. Photo: Matthias Heide

There is a great aversion to Behrendt in the science executive suite. How much do you think will be transferred to Naghipour? Incidentally, with “equality” it has an additional theme in its set of responsibilities compared to the noise that is not understaffed.

While Gote had to go to Omikron’s first press conferences and crisis meetings immediately after taking office, science policy is absolutely faltering: the ‘Berlin University Alliance’ group of excellence includes everyone due to a controversial new university law Post-doc vacancies are halted, universities are already on the barricades due to the law, and Humboldt University is considering a constitutional lawsuit.

Lots of potential friction points with universities

The law, as stated in the coalition agreement, must be “defined”, but what does that mean? Add to this the upcoming presidential elections in the three major universities – which in some cases are linked to major internal turmoil.

And how can the promise of more permanent positions in science finally be fulfilled? By appeasing college presidents or asserting themselves against them, even though the momentum seems to be on their side now? In addition, new university contracts are on hold, and core funding is being negotiated for the coming years — while the pandemic has left deep holes in the state budget and distribution battles between departments are getting tougher.

Incidentally, among the federal states too: whether for the Berlin Institute for Health Research, the Museum of Natural History or the new Heart Center, many science ministers believe that Berlin actually got more federal funding in the Müller/Kracch era than the capital. For a long time.

However, perhaps Gote and Naghipour, the loss of science is a top priority, and all their personal breaks, regardless of whether they find their own and successful path in terms of science policy. Either way, the two deserve a fair chance to prove themselves. But the political reality will hardly leave them.