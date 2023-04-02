New prizes every day: Hardwareluxx Easter Contest 2023

It’s Easter time at Hardwareluxx – and like every year, in addition to the big XXL Advent Calendar contest, we have an Easter contest. This year with great awards from Antec, Be Quiet!, Alphacool, Kingston, Endorvy, Hyte, Deepcool, Sapphire, QNAP, NZXT, ADATA, XPG, Cooler Master, Fractal Design, Noctua, Seasonic, Cablemod, G.Skill, Couchmaster, AVM and 1More and MSI. A little easter egg hunt is also included due to our applet demo. We split earnings into two groups this year. The competition starts on April 3!

Our cool Easter idea has been artificially created this year before stable spread.

About the rules: Every Hardwareluxx reader with a forum account can participate. New registrations through April 9th. taken into account, which means that new registration for the competition is still possible in the first week. From the second week, only existing forum accounts will participate in the draw. Prizes are divided into two groups and can be won in the first and second week. The contest runs until April 16th, after which we will be drawing the winners. We wish our readers a lot of fun sharing (weekly) and good luck. happy easter!

Note: If you don’t see the share field, you need to turn off your ad blocker.

Employees of participating companies and Hardwareluxx Media GmbH are not allowed to participate. Legal process is excluded. The winning product cannot be paid. The winner will be notified via e-mail and will then receive the goods. Cash payment is not possible. If there are several correct answers, the batch is decided. The email addresses will not be used for any purpose other than to contact you for this contest and will be deleted thereafter.