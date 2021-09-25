New President of the International Union for Migration – Tardev elected to replace Vasel – Sport

Legend: New tough guy at IIHF

Luke Tardiff.

France’s Luc Tardiff defeated Germany’s Franz Reindel on the fourth and final ballot at the IIHF Congress in St. Petersburg.

By 67:39 votes, the 68-year-old decided the final rally for the highest position in international ice hockey by himself. A total of five candidates had positioned themselves ready to inherit Swiss Rene Fassel. Canadian-born Tardiff was one of the candidates.

From player to official

Tardiff, who holds dual citizenship, has been a member of the IIHF executive since 2012. As a youngster, he played once in Canada, as an active player in Belgium and France. Having finished his career, he moved to the career level. Since 2000, he has been president of the French Ice Hockey Federation.

Raeto Raffainer has been elected to the IIHF Council Open the chestClose the box Switzerland will remain represented on the IIHF’s governing body even after President René Fassel leaves. Raito Ravenir, Sports Director (CSO) of SC Bern, was brilliantly elected on the first ballot as one of 7 new members of the half-year conference.

After 27 years at the head of the Ice Hockey Federation, 71-year-old Vasyl is no longer a candidate for re-election. The resident of Freiburg must also be satisfied with the election of Tardiff, as Tardiff has been a confidant of the former incumbent in recent years.



