new old friends | tashless

The new trend: American and Republican politicians are currently shaking hands in Israel. Anyone who might want to become something in 2024 – even a presidential candidate if Donald Trump should or shouldn’t run – is about to stop at Israel. Whether it’s Ted Cruz, Mike Pompeo, or even Lindsey Graham. And now, next Sunday, Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United States, is an unconditional supporter of the Jewish state. Right now, when the Democratic Biden administration criticizes Israel for its actions in Gaza and may soon conclude a new nuclear treaty with Iran, they all want to prove that Israel’s true friends are with the Republican Party, with Ole’s big party, like Republicans are also invited. The photos were published with Prime Minister Netanyahu as one of the most popular foreign politicians among evangelicals and other Republican supporters. Photos of Israeli homes bombed by Hamas are also part of the standard repertoire for conservative visitors from the United States. Nikki Haley may be the first to post a photo on Sunday with opposition leader Netanyahu – and then indeed – and with new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Everyone knows what its ambitions for 2024 are. And although about 70 percent of American Jews vote Democratic, Orthodox and many conservative Jewish businessmen should not be underestimated as important clients. For now, politicians like Haley see it as particularly important to support Israel. You consider the path of the Democrats harmful. Not only for Israel, but also for the Middle East and for the place of the United States in international politics.