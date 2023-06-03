Shortly before the change of power in Nigeria, the new national airline should take off. The Nigerian Airlines plane was already there and greeted with water fountains. It still didn’t work.

Nigeria has a new president in Paula Tinubu. The 71-year-old was sworn in on May 29 at a stadium in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. The March presidential election is under legal scrutiny due to glitches and allegations of fraud. He succeeds Tinubu Mohammadi Badari, who resigned after two terms in office.

One of the primary projects of his previous government was the founding of the new national airline Nigeria Air, the airline was supposed to finally get going on the fourth try, and for a moment it looked like it would succeed this time. Despite a legal battle, outgoing Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika proudly presented the first aircraft to the public at Abuja Airport on May 26.

The machine returns to Ethiopia

Nigeria Air’s Boeing 737-800 received its traditional baptism of water after landing from Addis Ababa. Boeing is owned by Ethiopian Airlines and will be one of three leased aircraft Nigeria Air is due to begin operations. The portal stated that the outgoing government stood in front of the machine and posted the image on social media punch.

Look at the newly commissioned Boeing 737 Air Nigeria flying to Addis Ababa now as we speak the distressed paint job will be removed and it will be back to @employee Regular service. Mission accomplished for @employee You’re welcome @employee. pic.twitter.com/MsBhnrWrcm – David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) May 27, 2023

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) denied the airline an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on May 28 on the grounds that there was no proper procedure for issuing an AOC. The Boeing 737-800 with registration ET-APL then returned to Ethiopia and has since been used again on regular scheduled operations by Ethiopian Airlines.

You must work with Ethiopian Airlines

The airline was brought on board by the Nigerian government in September 2022 to make the incorporation a success. Ethiopian Airlines holds a 49 percent stake in the airline, while two Nigerian airlines together own 46 percent. The government controls the remaining 5 percent.

President Bodari’s government presented the first plans to Nigeria Air in 2018. A few months later it put the project on hold again – in order to revive it in 2021, without success. In April 2022, the announcement came after the airline takes off in July. This didn’t work either.

Nigeria’s private airlines welcome the decision

The Association of Nigerian Airlines Operators (AON), an association of private Nigerian airlines such as Azman Air, Air Peace, Max Air and a few others, causes disruptions frequently. The association has already sued the reincorporation and now applauds NCAA Air Nigeria’s decision to reject the AOC.

AON fears that ignoring the AOC issuance rules could put Nigerian aviation in distress. The FAA and Easa can blacklist airlines in the country. What the new government intends to do with Nigeria Air is not yet known.