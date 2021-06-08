New mobile game under development

No official announcement yet – but a job posting reveals: Call of Duty: Mobile will have a successor soon.
The basics in brief
- In 2019, “Call of Duty: Mobile” was a branch of the COD smartphone franchise.
- The developers are now looking for a new branch of the first-person shooter smartphone.
Advertisement for a job at Entwickler Activision Makes one sit up and take notice: The company is looking for hard-working developers for the new “Activision Mobile” studio. It’s about a new title “Call of Duty Mobile” AAA.
It should be the successor to “Call of Duty: Mobile” for 2019. Details about the game are not yet known. However, it can be assumed that the developer will also rely on the “free to play” model here.
Means: Players can download and use the game for free. In addition, in-game virtual items can be purchased for real money.
Many games offer, among other things, things that at least indirectly increase the chances of winning. both of them Most Battle Kings But this is not the case.
