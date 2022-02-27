New missions – in 2022 the first painting will be brought to the moon – science

Washington (USA) – 2022 will be the year of the moon in space travel. Special Highlights: For the first time, a spacecraft built in Germany, Orion, will make its way to Earth’s satellite. W: For the first time an artist’s painting has been sent to the moon.



The moon, here above Nuremberg, is the focus of space agencies this yearPhoto: dpa



The first painting on the moon was painted by British artist Sacha Jeffrey. It’s titled “Together we rise with the light of the moon”.

Jefri engraved his portrait on a specially designed aluminum and gold plate to better withstand the harsh temperatures on the moon. It fluctuates between 130 degrees and 160 degrees below zero.

The work shows shapes sticking in a heart surrounded by hearts and other messages. Jeffrey’s work is scheduled to fly aboard a special lunar mission commissioned by NASA. The mission will be led by space companies Spacebit and Astrobotic.

In addition to the board, scientific instruments such as rover and spectrometers will also be transported by many companies and governments. No start date yet.



Orion spaceship. The low supply part was built in Bremen at AirbusPhoto: NASA



As an official NASA mission, the Orion spacecraft will be sent on a mission to the Moon for the first time at the end of May/early June. On board NASA’s new giant SLS (Space Launch System) rocket (122 meters high).

Orion’s Logistics and Service Unit was built by Airbus in Bremen. The capsule for astronauts was built by NASA.



NASA’s new SLS is one of the largest and most powerful rockets ever builtPhoto: NASA



But Orion must first fly to the moon without astronauts, orbit it several times and return to Earth.

Astronauts are scheduled to travel with Orion for the first time in 2023, and the first landing on Earth’s satellite is scheduled for 2025. It remains unclear whether German astronauts will be there.