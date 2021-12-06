New lava flow destroys more homes in La Palma

Ash-covered house in La Palma. A crater can be seen in front of it, as volcanologists suspect that a wave of lava has erupted here. New lava flow destroys homes on Canary Island. Photo: Keystone

On the Canary island of La Palma, the situation is still critical: a new lava flow on the island has already destroyed more homes.

A new lava flow destroyed other homes on the volcanic island of La Palma, which belongs to Spain. State television channel RTVE quoted the head of Pevolca’s local emergency committee, Miguel Angel Morquinde, as saying the building was a “large number” of apartment buildings. He did not give exact numbers.

Lava, above 1,000°C, is fed from a new fissure and flows over the southern edge of the 1,155-hectare lava field toward the coast in the west. The affected area was evacuated long ago. The earthquake activity has subsided somewhat. About 20 lighter earthquakes at a depth of 14 km were recorded by Monday noon.

The volcanic eruption on the Atlantic island off the west coast of Africa, which began more than eleven weeks ago, has caused losses of more than 842 million euros, according to regional government estimates. RTVE reported on Sunday that nearly 2,800 buildings were destroyed and about 100 others severely damaged.

In front of the coast a new vertical formed with an area of ​​u200bu200b50 hectares of cooled lava. Volcanologists confirmed that the end of the eruption was not in sight.

Lava flows from the volcanic field above La Palma on December 2nd. Photo: Keystone

