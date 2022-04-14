New impressions and details in the developer’s first notes

Dotemu developers are currently working with Tribute on Beat ’em Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. In the first developer notes, the studios give us a behind-the-scenes look.

With “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge” Tribute and Dotemu are currently developing a spiritual successor to the legendary Beat ’em classic game “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time” from 1991.

He promised uncomplicated and entertaining brawls against all kinds of opponents. In addition to the four turtles Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, Master Splinter and Reporter April O’Neill will also be available as playable characters. Shortly before the long Easter break, those in charge of Tribute and Dotemu gave us our first developer diaries.

This is available for viewing below these lines and gives you a behind-the-scenes look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.







Developer’s dream come true

In the context of the video, Tribute co-founder Jean-Francois Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert spoke about work on Beat ’em up and noted that developers will start with the realization of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.” the dream came true. A few years ago, Dotemu and Tribute approached Nickelodeon with their own script for a “Turtles in Time” sequel.

Without further ado, the studios thus decided to join forces and work together on Beat’em Up. If all goes according to plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Backward compatibility with PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S is of course also supported.

